Two men have been arrested following a shooting that injured a girl in Fredericksburg on Monday, according to city police.
The victim, who was only described as a juvenile girl, was transported to a hospital in Richmond where she underwent surgery and is expected to recover, police spokesperson Sarah Kirkpatrick said.
Terrell Carter, 18, of Fredericksburg, was arrested on charges of attempted murder in the second degree and malicious wounding.
Apollo Machail Jenkins, 19, of Fredericksburg, was arrested on charges of obstruction of justice and accessory after the fact to commit malicious wounding.
Both suspects are being held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.
Around 6:40 p.m., the victim was shot near the playground in the Wellington Woods Apartment Complex. Police were notified after she was taken to a nearby hospital, Kirkpatrick said.
During the investigation, officers were able to identify the two suspects. Police recovered BB and pellet guns from one of the suspect’s apartments, Kirkpatrick said.
The Fredericksburg Police Department asks anyone with information regarding this incident to call 540-373-3122. To make an anonymous tip, send a text to “847-411” and text “FPDtip” followed by your tip.
The culture of violence continues.
