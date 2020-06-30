The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Tuesday evening burglary and assault at an apartment in Ashburn.
A man forced his way into an apartment in the 20600 block of Hope Spring Terrace around 5:30 p.m., and assaulted the resident before grabbing a knife from inside where he sustained self-inflicted injuries, the sheriff's office said in a news release.
The man was detained as deputies arrived on scene and was initially taken to Inova Loudoun Hospital. He was transferred to Inova Fairfax Hospital due to the extent of his injuries and for a mental health evaluation.
The victim was taken to a local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
The circumstances surrounding the assault remain under investigation and charges are pending in the case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.