The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance to help locate a missing and endangered senior citizen who was last known to be traveling to the Leesburg area.
Kyung Yi, age 84, was last seen around 10 a.m. this morning leaving a family member’s residence on Showers Lane to travel to an appointment in the Town of Leesburg.
He is driving a silver Honda Accord with Virginia license plate VBB 5608. He is described as being 5’3” tall and 130 pounds. He was last seen wearing a grey short sleeve shirt and grey paints. He is considered endangered due to mental and/or physical health concerns.
If you have any information regarding Mr. Yi’s possible whereabouts please call the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office at 703-777-1021 or dial 911.
