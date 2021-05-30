The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who fired at an employee outside Tommy's Place II in Sterling late Saturday.
Around 11:15 p.m., deputies were called to the restaurant in the 150 block of Enterprise Street, where a man had fired a round towards an employee at the restaurant and struck a window. An armed security guard then discharged his firearm multiple times at the subject’s vehicle as he fled the scene, the sheriff's office said in a news release.
The suspect had reportedly been told to leave the restaurant by an employee. He then threatened the employee as he was leaving, and the shooting occurred a short time later, the sheriff's office said.
A customer inside the restaurant received minor injuries during the incident.
The suspect was described as a Hispanic male, 5’5” tall, 195 pounds, and was wearing a black shirt. He left the area in a black Toyota Tundra.
Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office detectives are working to locate the subject involved in the shooting. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Detective S. Coderre of the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office at 703-777-1021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.