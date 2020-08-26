Police are on the scene of a barricade situation on Wolf Run Shoals Road off Davis Ford Road in mid-Prince William County this afternoon.
Police say the incident is contained to a home in the area and "there is no public threat at this time."
Wolf Run Shoals Road and Observer Lane are currently closed. Follow police direction in the area.
