A resident told Vienna police on Dec. 19 that another motorist, who had been driving directly behind her, pulled up next to her and someone in the vehicle started to yell obscenities at her for driving too slowly.
When the woman attempted to follow the other motorist’s vehicle to obtain its license-plate number, a passenger in the other vehicle got angry, exited the vehicle and confronted the resident a second time, police said.
The resident became fearful and had started to drive away from the area when the same man allegedly threw a beer bottle at the rear windshield of the resident’s vehicle, shattering the glass, police said.
