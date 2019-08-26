A bicycle rider was robbed by two males with a firearm on the Washington and Old Dominion Trail near Williamsburg Road in Sterling on Sunday, according to the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office.
At approximately 12:20 p.m. a bicycle rider was approached by two suspects.
One suspect brandished a firearm and demanded the rider hand over her belongings.
The victim’s jewelry, bag, cell phone, and bicycle were stolen. The suspects fled the area on bicycles.
The victim reported minor injuries from the incident.
The suspects were described as two Hispanic males, approximately 18 years of age. One male was thin and was seen wearing blue jeans, a white shirt and a white hat. The other male was heavy set and was wearing blue jeans and a black shirt.
