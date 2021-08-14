The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the hit-and-run of a bicyclist early Saturday morning.
A resident heard a loud noise around 1:10 a.m. and located the victim at the intersection of Ashburn Farm Parkway and Farmingdale Drive, the sheriff's office said in a news release.
The victim was struck by an unknown vehicle as he was riding his electric bicycle and the driver of the striking vehicle left the scene. The suspect vehicle possibly has damage to the windshield and hood.
The victim, an adult male, was taken to Reston Hospital for treatment of serious injuries.
Anyone who has any information regarding the hit-and-run or the possible vehicle involved is asked to contact Investigator T. Alpy of the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Unit at 703-777-1021.
