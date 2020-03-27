Fredericksburg police have identified a body found Thursday afternoon as 51-year-old Robert Hoopi Littlejohn.
The city resident was reported missing on March 8.
A person fishing on the canal around 2 p.m. found the body in the area of Jefferson Davis Highway and reported it to police.
The body was retrieved by first responders and identified. The family has been notified.
At this time, there is no reason to suspect foul play, police spokesperson Sarah Kirkpatrick said.
