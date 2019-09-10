On Aug. 31 at 5:55 p.m., a local resident reported to Vienna police that a man was driving recklessly and throwing bottles out of his window at Maple Avenue and Courthouse Road, S.W., Vienna police said.
The individual told police he was stopped at a traffic light when the other driver pulled up next to him, began yelling and threw bottles at him.
The victim contacted police, but did not wish to pursue charges.
