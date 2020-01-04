On Dec. 30 at 10:30 p.m., police were dispatched to the 900 block of South Columbus Street for a report of a physical altercation taking place.
According to police, a suspect verbally threatened the victim and struck him with a glass bottle, causing lacerations.
The suspect – 49-year-old Saruuljargal Jamiyan of Arlington – was arrested and charged with malicious wounding.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.