A 16-year-old boy was shot Thursday evening during an altercation between vehicles at Van Buren Road and Cardinal Drive in Woodbridge.
The teen was being treated for a non-life threatening gunshot wound, police said.
They said there was no active threat to the community, but residents and motorists in the area can expect police presence in the area.
Witnesses to the incident are asked to contact police at 703-792-6500.
