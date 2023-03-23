A Brentsville District High School student was injured Thursday morning reportedly jumping from a roof at the school in Nokesville — an incident witnessed by several other students.
The student was taken to a nearby hospital in unknown condition. It was unclear what prompted the student to jump.
In a note to the school community, Brentsville Principal Katherine Meints said no further information would be released to protect the student’s privacy.
“Students are understandably upset and have questions and concerns. Be assured we have been supporting those students today, and we are available to you and your students as needed. We have counseling teams on site at the school,” the note said.
“Additionally, for the privacy of the family, we ask you to encourage your student not to share photos, other personal information, or rumors on social media related to today’s incident.”
Prince William County Police 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok referred questions to the Prince William County School division, which released Meints' statement. The full text is below:
March 23, 2023
Dear Brentsville District High School Families,
As a follow up to this morning’s communication, I am writing with more information about the situation at our school this morning. Students may have witnessed an incident involving one of our students which required an emergency medical response. EMS responded and transported the student to the hospital.
We have been in contact with the student’s family and will be providing support. For student privacy, we will not be sharing further information.
Students are understandably upset and have questions and concerns. Be assured we have been supporting those students today, and we are available to you and your students as needed. We have counseling teams on site at the school.
Additionally, for the privacy of the family, we ask you to encourage your student not to share photos, other personal information, or rumors on social media related to today’s incident.
If your student needs additional support, please reach out to your student’s counselor or contact the school.
I appreciate your cooperation, patience, and support.
Thank you,
Katherine Meints
