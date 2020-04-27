An 87-year-old Broad Run man was killed Sunday when his car rolled over him in his driveway.
Virginia State Police Senior Trooper B. Boteler was called to the accident in the the 5000 block of Galemont Lane about 6 p.m.
The victim, Nathan K. Kotz, had stopped his 2006 Mercedes passenger in the driveway and gotten out to retrieve an item in the back seat, said state police Sgt. Brent Coffeey.
The car was not in park and rolled backwards, pinning him.
Kotz died at the scene as the result of his injuries.
