A man suffered critical injuries Monday night when he was struck by bullets that traveled through a wall of his home in Woodbridge.
The shooting happened at 10:11 p.m. in the 2200 block of Princess Anne Lane. The 25-year-old victim was taken to an area hospital, then flown by helicopter to a trauma center with life-threatening injuries, said Prince William County police Master Officer Renee Carr.
Police say the rounds were fired from outside the victim’s home, traveled through the living room wall and struck him inside.
The suspects fled the area in an SUV prior to police arrival. A Fairfax County police helicopter aided in a search for the shooters, but no one was found.
Police did not say whether the victim’s home was targeted. No other injuries or property damage were reported.
