Police are investigating four break-ins to businesses in the Southbridge Plaza in Dumfries.
Officers were called to the shopping center on Wayside Drive at 6:12 a.m. Friday to investigate an alarm activation at the Skrimp Shack and arrived to find the front glass door damaged.
Police say the burglar used a rock to shatter the front door, then took a cash box before fleeing, Prince William County Police Master Officer Renee Carr said.
While investigating that break-in, officers found three neighboring businesses with front glass shattered, including the Wings Way, Amazing Grace Salon & Barber and Queenly Nails.
The suspect is a light-skinned Black male, about 5 foot 10 to 6 feet tall with a slim build and wearing a black face mask, a gray hooded sweatshirt, black pants and black sneakers.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 703-792-6500.
(1) comment
The culture of violence in Republican-led states continues. This is what you voted for putting Dumbkin in office, elections have consequences.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.