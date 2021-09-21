A burglar broke into the Food Lion at 12420 Dillingham Square in Lake Ridge early Monday, forced his way into the pharmacy with a crow bar and stole medication, police say.
Officers were called to an alarm at the store at 4:22 a.m. and found damage to the front door.
Surveillance footage revealed that a blue Ford Taurus stopped in front of the business before an unknown man exited and forced his way into the store, Prince William County police Master Officer Renee Carr said.
Once inside, the suspect used a crowbar to force his way into the pharmacy area, where he took medication then fled the store in the Ford Taurus. No additional property was reported missing.
