Police are investigating a Saturday morning burglary at the ABC store at 8095 Sudley Road in Manassas.
Officers were called to an alarm activation and arrived to find the front glass door shattered.
Video surveillance footage showed that the burglar used a chair from a nearby business to break the door to enter the ABC store, said Prince William County police spokeswoman Renee Carr. The burglar took multiple bottles of alcohol before fleeing on foot.
A police K-9 searched the area, but didn’t find anyone.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 703-792-6500.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.