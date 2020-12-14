Police are investigating burglaries last week at Chick fil A and Wendy’s in Woodbridge.
On Dec. 10 at 4:38 a.m., officers were called to an alarm activation at the Wendy’s at 14113 Jefferson Davis Highway in Woodbridge and arrived to find a side glass door damaged.
Surveillance video revealed the burglar tried to gain entry to a safe in the restaurant before fleeing, said Prince William County police spokeswoman Renee Carr.
A police K-9 searched the area but the man wasn’t found. No suspect description was available.
The next day at 4:51 a.m., officers were called to investigate after the manager at the Chick-fil-A at 2425 Prince William Parkway arrived to find the front glass door damaged.
Video surveillance revealed that earlier in the morning, an unknown masked man smashed the front door to get into the business. A short time later, he was seen leaving in a black sedan. No property was immediately reported missing.
The burglar was described as black and about 6 feet tall with a thin build. He wore a mask, gray hooded sweatshirt, blue gloves, maroon pants and gray shoes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.