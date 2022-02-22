Police are investigating a Saturday morning burglary at the VA Smoke Shop in Woodbridge.
An employee at a neighboring business at 1410 Old Bridge Road saw a man smashing the front glass window with a baseball bat about 9:42 a.m. and called police.
Officers searched the area with a police dog but did not find the thief, Prince William County police Master Officer Renee Carr said.
Video surveillance showed the intruder selecting merchandise before an alarm was triggered and he fled on foot. The burglar was described as wearing all dark-colored clothing and a mask.
