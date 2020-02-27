Fairfax County police responded Feb. 17 to a pair of reported home burglaries hours apart on the same street just south of the Vienna town line.
The first incident occurred at 11:30 a.m. in the 9400 block of Virginia Center Boulevard, where someone broke into a home and stole personal property.
The same thing happened in the same block at 2:49 p.m., county police said.
