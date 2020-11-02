Burglars broke into Faith Ministries International located at 12105 Dumfries Road sometime between noon on Oct. 12 and Oct. 30 at midnight and stole electronics and musical equipment.
Police found a rear window at the church damaged. Stolen items include musical instruments, a laptop, televisions, a projector and stage equipment, police said.
