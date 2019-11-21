A man living in the 200 block of Commons Drive, N.W., told Vienna police that on Nov. 13 between 2 and 2:30 p.m. a woman had been calling him, stating she was a U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration agent and threatening to arrest him for money laundering.
The calls were a scam to obtain sensitive information, and police advised the man on steps to take to secure his personal information and credit file.
