A woman who resides in another jurisdiction told Vienna police on July 6 at 11:33 a.m. that someone had called her claiming they were with the Vienna Police Department and that her identity had been compromised.
The woman’s caller ID showed the call was coming from the department’s non-emergency phone number.
The caller asked the woman for her personal information, which she did not provide, police said.
