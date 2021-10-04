A cargo van driver was killed in a Monday morning crash with a tractor-trailer that closed down U.S. 17 in Stafford County for hours.
At 7:38 a.m., deputies responded to a head-on collision in the area of Warrenton Road and Ashburn Lane. The initial investigation revealed a cargo van crossed over the divider and struck a northbound tractor-trailer.
The driver of the cargo van was ejected from the vehicle and passed away from his injuries, the Stafford County Sheriff's Office said. The driver of the tractor-trailer was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
The roadway remained closed for seven hours with traffic diverted around the accident scene.
The sheriff's office has not yet released any details on the driver who died.
