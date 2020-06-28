On June 22 at 8:27 p.m., an individual was pumping gas at South Four Mile Run Drive and South Walter Reed Drive when she was approached by a man who demanded her vehicle, police said.
According to police, the suspect fled toward Fairfax County, but about a half-hour later the vehicle was spotted re-entering Arlington on Columbia Pike. When an officer attempted to make a traffic stop, the driver fled at a high rate of speed.
According to police, the vehicle later was found – parked and unoccupied – in the 2600 block of South Arlington Mill Drive. A perimeter was established and, following a search by officers and K9 units, a suspect was taken into custody.
The suspect – 19-year-old Verdell Floyd of Columbia, S.C. – was arrested and charged with carjacking and eluding. He was held without bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.