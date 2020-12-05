A resident living in the 400 block of Holmes Drive, N.W., told Vienna police that, on Nov. 26 between 1 and 9:30 p.m., someone had entered her vehicle and stolen several items from a purse, including an iPhone, wallet, U.S. currency, gift cards, and various identification and debit cards.
The complainant thought her vehicle had been locked, but there were no signs of forced entry, police said.
PURSE, SMARTPHONE STOLEN FROM VIENNA WOMAN’S UNLOCKED VEHICLE: A women living in the 600 block of Blackstone Terrace, N.W., told Vienna police on Nov. 27 at 10:40 p.m. that she had returned home, unloaded her vehicle and came back to the unlocked vehicle 15 minutes later to find that someone had stolen her purse and iPhone.
