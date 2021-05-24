A 23-year-old Catlett woman faces two counts of felony child neglect after police say she left her 3-year-old and 11-month-old sons alone in a car at Sam's Club in Woodbridge.
Police were called just after 11:15 a.m. Friday after the 3-year-old boy got out of the car and made contact with another customer in the parking lot.
Officer arrived at the store at 14050 Worth Ave. to find the 11-month-old in the locked car, which was not running. They forced entry into the car and retrieved the boy, Prince William County police Master Officer Renee Carr said.
Both children were taken to an area hospital and released to a family member.
Their mother, Esmeralda Chavira, was charged with two counts of felony child neglect, Carr said.
