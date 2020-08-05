A 55-year-old Centreville man was killed Tuesday in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 in Hanover County.
The wreck occurred at 6:03 p.m. at the 89 mile marker, state police said.
The driver, Robert M. Hull, Jr., 55, was traveling south in a 2013 Subaru Impreza when it ran off the left side of the highway and struck a highway sign post in the median, police said.
He died at the scene. Hull was wearing a seatbelt.
The crash remains under investigation.
