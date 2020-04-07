School-security officers and Fairfax County police responded March 31 at 4:40 p.m. to an alarm at Mosby Woods Elementary School, 9819 Five Oaks Road in Oakton, and saw three juveniles running from the school.
Officers gave chase and took one of the juveniles into custody. The two other juveniles were described as young males.
According to investigators, the juveniles had entered the school, but nothing appears to have been taken. Charges are pending, police said.
