School-security personnel and Fairfax County police officers responded on May 14 at 3:30 p.m. to an alarm at Thoreau Middle School and saw a juvenile on school property.
Investigators said a juvenile had entered the school, but nothing appeared to have been taken or damaged.
Charges are pending, police said.
