A Catlett woman died in a wreck Wednesday night in Fauquier County, according to Virginia State Police.
Meaghan C. L'Abbe, 40, was driving a 2018 Kia Rio on southbound Route 29 and attempting a lefthand turn onto Vint Hill Road around 10:23 p.m. when her vehicle was struck by a 2014 Jeep Wrangler.
The driver of the wrangler failed to stop at a red light, VSP spokesperson Sgt. Brent Coffey said. Charges are pending.
L'Abbe died at the scene.
The driver of the Jeep, James C. Muir, 54, of Great Falls, was not injured in the crash.
This is the 11th fatality on Fauquier County roads in 2019, according to state crash data. There were 19 fatalities in 2018 and nine in 2017.
