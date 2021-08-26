Police say a child drowned Wednesday evening in a residential swimming pool in Fairfax Station.
Officers were called to the 9300 block of Braymore Circle before 7 p.m., where the child was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.
Police did not release the child's age or any other details. The investigation continues.
