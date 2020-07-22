The board of directors of the Arlington County Civic Federation plans to take a little more time to make sure it gets right a proposal to create a stand-alone public-safety committee.
The body on July 19 opted not to move forward immediately with the proposal, but rather have it vetted by a number of federation leaders and commission chairs.
A final decision on the parameters of a new committee could be made next month. Creating it would not require approval by the full federation membership, just an action by the board.
Currently, public-safety issues are folded into the federation’s Public Services Committee. Public safety is “a very important focus area” and should have its own committee, said Michael Cantwell, a Civic Federation board member and leader in the Yorktown community who proposed the idea.
The panel would focus on county police, fire and emergency-preparedness and emergency-communications operations, as well as look into the offices of commonwealth’s attorney and sheriff.
Cantwell said having a separate public-safety committee would make the Civic Federation more relevant in discussions about policing and criminal-justice issues. He was not entirely enamored with the idea of waiting a month, given that the county government is embarking with what it terms public-safety reforms and oversight.
“There is an urgency here,” Cantwell said in pressing to move forward now and work out the details later. “I don’t think we should let the perfect be the enemy of the good.”
But moving forward that evening was not something that gained much traction as the discussion rolled on.
“We need to put some more thought into this – there’s a lot of nuances,” said Civic Federation board member Mike McMenamin, who suggested a public-safety committee could be just as effective as a subcommittee under the Public Services Committee as a stand-alone committee.
John Ford, the new chair of the Public Services Committee, said he preferred “pausing and taking a breath . . . before going ahead.” Jackie Snelling, the longtime chair of the Public Services Committee who recently stepped down from that post, said a little more vetting would provide “an opportunity for reflection” before moving forward.
That, in the end, is the route the board of directors opted to take. In coming weeks, Cantwell will meet with Ford and the chairs of several other committees in an effort to craft a “scope” for the new committee, “trying to get our heads around how we should all proceed,” said Civic Federation president Allan Gajadhar.
Gajadhar acknowledged there was “a gray line” with many interlocking issues that could be the purview of the Public Services Committee, Legislative Committee, Schools Committee and the proposed public-safety committee.
Cantwell said he agreed with the sentiment that the committee – whatever its form – have a specific focus to avoid drifting into other bailiwicks, particularly given what often is relatively small membership on Civic Federation committees.
“It’s important that we limit the scope . . . to what can be handled,” he said.
• • •
Find full editions of the Sun Gazette, and bonus features, at https://sungazette.news.
(1) comment
The first thing the CivFed and local media should do is ask why there are so many responses by ACPD to situations involving people with serious behavioral health issues when Arlington has a huge Department of Human Services and there are many non-profits agencies and individuals providing social services in the County.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.