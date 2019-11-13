A local resident told Vienna police on Nov. 7 at 11:56 a.m. that he had been approached by a man in the parking lot of 150 Branch Road, S.E.
The man asked the complainant how much he wanted to sell his vehicle for, then reportedly became disorderly when the complainant said he was not interested, police said.
The complainant told police the man then threw a piece of chocolate at his vehicle before driving off.
Police located the man, who told them the complainant had become irate when he asked about the vehicle, so he immediately left the area. Police advised the complainant about the warrant process should he wish to pursue charges against the man.
