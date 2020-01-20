A man told Vienna police on Jan. 13 at 11:45 a.m. that, as he was getting into his vehicle in the parking lot at Giant Food, 359 Maple Ave., E., a man in the van next to him yelled at him to get his car door off of the motorist’s van.
The complainant did not see any damage, got into his vehicle and yelled back at the man, police said.
The other man forcefully opened his van door, slamming it into the complainant’s vehicle and damaging it, then drove off, police said.
