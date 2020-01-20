A woman living in the 1000 block of Moore Place, S.W., told Vienna police Jan. 11 at 11:45 a.m. that she had received a suspicious package in the mail from a foreign country.
She brought the package to Vienna Police Headquarters, where officers inspected it and notified the Fairfax County Fire & Rescue Department’s hazardous-materials unit.
Unit members determined the package might have contained hazardous material and notified the FBI for further assistance. FBI personnel examined the package and determined it contained glue manufactured in the country from which it was shipped.
FBI personnel advised that the product was not hazardous and there was no threat of harm, police said.
