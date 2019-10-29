Units from the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department and Arlington County Fire Department responded Oct. 18 at 4:05 p.m. to a reported house fire in the 1700 block of Maxwell Court in McLean.
Arriving units found smoke showing from the two-story, single-family home, and crews quickly extinguished a fire in the kitchen. One occupant, who sustained minor burns attempting to extinguish the fire, was transported by rescue personnel to an area hospital for evaluation.
No firefighter injuries were reported.
The occupant was cooking on the stove when the oil ignited in the pan. After attempting to extinguish the fire, the occupant evacuated the home and called 911.
The fire caused about $123,750 worth of damage, officials said.
