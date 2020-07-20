A 25-year-old Culpeper man faces murder, eluding and attempted capital murder charges in a Friday evening police chase that ended in a crash that killed a 61-year-old Stafford County woman.
Daontre Kalio Waters is held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail on charges of felony murder, felony eluding and attempted capital murder. Additional charges are pending as the investigation continues, the Stafford County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
The incident began about 7:25 p.m. Friday when a deputy responded to an address on Colonial Avenue for a report of a robbery. The deputy learned that a resident had returned home to find a stranger in the home carrying a duffel bag. The resident was then threatened by the stranger and subdued for a brief period of time. The resident was eventually able to free himself and discovered various items and a 2008 Chevy Tahoe were stolen, the sheriff's office said.
As this incident was being investigated, a deputy had a Chevy Tahoe pass him northbound on Jefferson Davis Highway near the Rappahannock Regional Jail travelling 84 miles per hour in the 50 miles per hour zone. The deputy attempted to stop the vehicle near Hospital Center Boulevard, however, the suspect continued to speed and initiated a pursuit, the release said.
Deputies then realized this matched the description of the stolen vehicle on Colonial Avenue. The suspect briefly lost control of the Tahoe at the intersection with Tamar Creek Lane and went partially onto the sidewalk. He then regained control and continued north on Jefferson Davis Highway.
The deputy was able to catch up with the suspect near Austin Run Boulevard and utilized a PIT maneuver to end the pursuit. The maneuver had the desired effect of spinning and stopping the Tahoe and the deputy began ordering the suspect out of the vehicle, the release said.
A second deputy arrived on the scene as the suspect was able to get the Tahoe back in gear. The suspect then revved the engine and turned the Tahoe toward the second deputy, who had exited his marked patrol car. The suspect accelerated into the marked cruiser, which struck the deputy sending him into the air. The deputy was able to fire several rounds, striking the suspect vehicle, as the suspect drove toward him, but the suspect was not hit, the sheriff's office said.
The suspect then fled southbound on Jefferson Davis Highway in the northbound lanes for approximately one-half mile before striking a Nissan Rogue head-on in the area of 2286 Jefferson Davis Highway. The driver of the Nissan was pronounced deceased at the scene. She has been identified as Martha Chavez, 61, of Stafford. A passenger in the Nissan was transported to the hospital with life threatening injuries.
The suspect was taken into custody at the accident scene and taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.