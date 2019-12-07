On Nov. 30 at 5:30 p.m., police were dispatched to the 1200 block of South Hayes Street for a report of a larceny. They located a suspect, who, according to police, actively resisted before being taken into custody, and continued to act disorderly later, spitting on an officer.
The juvenile was charged with assault-and-battery on police, obstruction of justice and, because of a warrant from the District of Columbia, fugitive from justice.
