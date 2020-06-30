The Metropolitan Police Department of the District of Columbia recently recovered two vehicles that had been stolen in Vienna after their owners left them unlocked and with keys inside, Vienna police said.
On June 21 at 1:40 p.m., a resident living in the 300 block of East Street, S.E., reported a vehicle had been stolen from the complainant’s driveway. The thief stole the resident’s purse, which contained several credit cards, as well as some other property in the vehicle.
A neighbor’s security camera showed that at 4:52 a.m. two people had driven into the area, exited their vehicle and begun checking car doors. One of the people drove away in the resident’s vehicle, which Metropolitan Police located June 24 in Washington, D.C., Vienna police said.
In the other incident, a resident living in the 200 block of Center Street, N., told Vienna police that, between June 20 at 10 p.m. and June 21 at 9:20 a.m., the complainant’s vehicle had been stolen from the residence’s driveway.
The vehicle, which had been left unlocked with the key fob inside, was recovered June 23 by Metropolitan Police in Washington, D.C.
