Three adults and a child were displaced by a Tuesday evening fire on Omni Court in Dale City.
Residents discovered the fire about 5:50 p.m. as flames rapidly spread on the home’s enclosed deck and attempted to extinguish it with a garden hose. Two adults who live in the house were evaluated at the scene for minor injuries, but didn't need to be taken to the hospital, said Prince William Fire and Rescue Assistant Chief Matt Smolsky.
The Red Cross was on the scene to offer assistance to the displaced residents.
The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Fire Marshal’s Office.
The occupants of this house fire were fortunate to discover the fire before smoke entered the house, but the home’s smoke detectors did eventually activate. Prince William County Fire and Rescue System Chief Tim Keen asks everyone to check your smoke detectors monthly.
