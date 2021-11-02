A man suspected in a shots fired call in Dale City early Saturday is accused of approaching police officers with a gun in his waistband, then assaulting officers after he was eventually arrested.
The incident began at 12:55 a.m. with officers called to investigate shots fired in the 14800 block of Emberdale Drive. Residents reported hearing gunshots, then spotting a blue Cadillac driving away at a high rate of speed.
While canvassing the area, officers found a parked vehicle with bullet damage. A short time later, the driver of a blue Cadillac parked behind a police vehicle at the scene, got out and approached an officer while "brandishing a firearm in his waistband," Prince William County police Master Officer Renee Carr said.
"The officer immediately challenged the accused, and after a brief interaction, the accused fled the area in his vehicle. No shots were fired during the encounter," Carr said.
Shortly afterward, state police in the area of Bluefin Drive and Minnieville Road saw the blue Cadillac and chased the driver into Fairfax County, where the driver crashed and was taken into custody.
"While escorting the accused to a police vehicle, he actively resisted and refused to follow the officer’s commands," Carr said. "During the encounter, multiple officers were struck and kicked by the accused. After a brief struggle, the accused was re-secured without further incident."
Mychael Napoleon Allen, 33, of the 14800 block of Emberdale Drive, was charged with four counts of assault and battery on a police officer and one count of brandishing a firearm, Carr said. He was held without bond at the Prince William-Manassas regional jail.
Police say the investigation continues into the shots fired call.
