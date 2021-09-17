A 55-year-old Dale City man has been charged with sexually assaulting a 10-year-old family member after the girl disclosed the incidents at school.
Police were notified by school officials Sept. 9, and the special victims unit launched an investigation, Prince William County police Master Officer Renee Carr said. The incidents occurred at a home in Dale City between July 15 and Aug. 28.
Following the investigation, detectives charged Ralph Eugene Penn, 55, of the 4300 block of Hendricks Drive, with three counts of aggravated sexual battery, one count of object sexual penetration, and one count of indecent liberties, Carr said.
He was held at the Prince William-Manassas regional jail without bond.