A Dale City man has been charged with unlawfully filming three young girls in a home he shared with their family in Dale City.
Police were called to the 4300 block of Granby Road Saturday at 7:18 p.m. after the homeowner discovered a camera in the bathroom mainly used by three girls, ages 7, 10 and 12, Prince William County police Master Officer Renee Carr said.
During a search, police also found suspected illegal narcotics and a firearm.
Detectives arrested Josue Daniel Benavides Bermudez, 24, on three counts of unlawful filming, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of a firearm while in possession of a controlled substance, Carr said. Police said Bermudez was "an acquaintance who was residing in the home."
He was held without bond at the Prince William-Manassas regional jail.
