Fairfax County police in 2019 cited white drivers most often for traffic violations, but African-Americans received a higher proportion relative to their population.
According to statistics released June 30, which were broken down by race and sex, county police issued 114,841 traffic citations last year. Of those, 80,638 (70.2 percent) were for white drivers, 20,596 (17.9 percent) for black drivers, 9,926 (8.64 percent) for Asians, 2,808 (2.5 percent) to drivers of unidentified race and 873 (0.8 percent) to drivers of American Indian or Alaskan Native heritage.
As with the department’s arrest statistics, also issued that same day, there was no category for Hispanics because the Virginia State Police and FBI’s National Crime Information Center consider that category as an “ethnic indicator” rather than a race. Virginia State Police starting July 1 will expand their data coding to include Hispanics.
Fairfax County’s population is 50 percent white, 10.6 percent black, 20.1 percent Asian and 16.5 percent Hispanic, according to 2019 figures from the U.S. Census Bureau. County police statistics for traffic citations and warnings do not list where the drivers resided.
African-American drivers proportionately received more traffic citations, but that figure was lower compared to Fairfax County police arrest figures. Black arrestees last year accounted for 38.6 percent of the overall total.
Fairfax County police last year issued 72,145 citations to male drivers and 42,696 to female ones. While that is a marked disparity, the percentage difference between the sexes was even higher when it came to arrests, with 26,011 male suspects being arrested versus 8,319 female ones.
Some drivers lucked out and received only warnings for their infractions. Police issued 18,356 warnings last year, including 11,480 (62.5 percent) to white drivers, 4,506 (24.6 percent) to black drivers, 1,762 (9.6 percent) to Asians and 608 (3.3 percent) to those of unidentified race.
Male drivers received 11,845 warnings and female ones were given 6,511.
