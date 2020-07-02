Fairfax County police in 2019 arrested men and African-Americans at rates disproportionate to their share of the population – both of which facts mirror statewide historical patterns.
According to figures released June 30, of the 34,330 arrests county police made last year, 19,645 (57.2 percent) of arrestees were white, 13,234 (38.6 percent) black, 1,431 (4.2 percent) Asian, 16 (0.05 percent) American Indian or Alaskan Native and four (0.01 percent) of an unidentified race.
Those figures leave out one major demographic group: Hispanics. Virginia State Police’s standardized date-coding method and code manuals used by the FBI’s National Crime Information Center classify Hispanic as an ethnic indicator, not a race, Fairfax County police said.
Starting July 1, Virginia State Police will include Hispanics in their data coding, officials said.
As in Fairfax County, the agency’s statewide 2019 arrest statistics also show whites having the most arrests, with blacks coming in second, but at a rate far higher than their percentage of the population.
According to U.S. Census Bureau figures, as of July 1, 2019, Fairfax County’s population was 50 percent white, 10.6 percent black, 20.1 percent Asian and 16.5 percent Hispanic. The county police department’s figures do not take into account where arrestees reside, and its daily reports routinely list arrests of people from other jurisdictions.
The division of arrestees by sex followed longtime trends. County police last year arrested 26,011 male suspects and 8,319 female ones.
Male arrestees included 14,980 whites, 10,001 blacks, 1,012 Asians, 16 American Indians or Alaskan Natives and two of unidentified race. Female arrestees included 4,665 whites, 3,233 blacks, 419 Asians and two of unidentified race.
Arrest breakdowns by magisterial district were more varied. Providence District, which includes major commercial areas such as Tysons and Merrifield’s Mosaic District, led the pack with 9,164 arrests.
Lee District was next highest with 6,577 arrests, followed by Mason District with 5,871, Mount Vernon District with 3,149, Sully District with 2,885, Braddock District with 1,889, Hunter Mill District with 1,879, Springfield District with 1,789 and Dranesville District with 1,127.
In most magisterial districts, white arrests were at least roughly double those of African-Americans. But white arrests barely outnumbered those of blacks in two districts and black arrests were higher in one.
In Providence District, police arrested 4,432 whites and 4,341 blacks. In Lee District, county police arrested 3,371 whites and 3,037 blacks. And in Mount Vernon District, police arrested 1,633 blacks and 1,488 whites.
Fairfax County police operate eight district stations (McLean, Fair Oaks, Mason, Mount Vernon, Sully, Reston, Franconia and West Springfield), the service areas of which often include parts of more than one magisterial district. The department is in the process of adding another facility in Lorton, the South County Police Station and Animal Shelter.
