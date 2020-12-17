Fairfax County police are investigating after a body was found in water in Herndon on Thursday.
Police were called to the the 1300 block of Pellow Circle Court in the Herndon just after 5:30 p.m.
Preliminarily, police believe the body is that of a woman. No other details have yet been released.
Stay with InsideNoVa.com for updates.
