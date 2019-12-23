A woman entered the CVS drugstore at 3053 Nutley St. in the Vienna area’s Pan Am Shopping Center on Dec. 16 at 9:09 p.m. and allegedly demanded money from the cashier, Fairfax County police said.
A woman matching her description later was seen in the area of another CVS in Annandale and officers attempted a traffic stop. The driver allegedly sped off and hit another car before fleeing on foot, police said.
Officers gave chase and arrested Tiffani Mangrum, 35, of Delaware. She was charged with robbery and felony hit-and-run.
