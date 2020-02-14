A Vienna police officer on Feb. 4 at 5:41 a.m. observed a delivery driver unloading his truck at McDonald’s, 544 Maple Ave., W.
The officer advised the driver of the town-code section that prohibits commercial vehicles from unloading before 6 a.m.
Police issued the 52-year-old Stephens City man a summons charging him with violating the town’s noise ordinance, and released him on his signature.
